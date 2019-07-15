I came away from a Top 10 weather golf day feeling like I needed to find a different sport made for those over 80. After the very worst game of golf (truly) I have ever had in all my days, I stopped at the store. A couple behind me was trying to get around me so I said, “I’m sorry, I’ll be gone in a minute.”
The man said, “Don’t worry, no one could do anything wrong today. We’re on vacation and we’re up north.”
Need I say more. It does make you realize how lucky we are.
The game of the day was Ts & Fs. There are nine holes that start with one of those letters. You count those holes and subtract half your handicap for the game. There were 22 ladies divided in four levels.
In the first level, Lana Hanson inched out Carol Doschadis for first place. Gail Teig took third and Linda Aitken was in fourth, all within four strokes.
In the second level Sherrie Vandenheuvel won first place, PJ Matthews picked up second, then a three-way tie was split between Kay Ekberg, Carol Lenander and Shirley Olson for third.
Third level brought four individual places. First went to Joyce Schuette, second was Bev Novak, third went to Bonnie Isaacson and last, but not least, was Betty Anderson. If you knock a few of us out who had an exceptionally bad day, everyone came out within six strokes. Shows you that handicaps do work.
Of all 20 ladies who put their money in the pot for the chip-ins, only one was able to make it pay. Vandenheuvel is busy counting her winnings for a big shopping trip after her winnings on Hole 13 were added to her big game win this week.
