What a beautiful week. Picture-perfect days and nights.
Twenty-three ladies took advantage to be outside for the day playing golf at beautiful Tianna. The game was Match Play against yourself. Basically you have to beat par plus your handicap, hole by hole.
We were divided into three flights. In the First Flight our new player Debbie Mielke took first. Gail Teig and Ann Owen tied for second and fourth went to Chris Barnes. Be careful gaIs, you might have to resort to practice.
In the Second Flight Mary Becker set a pretty high bar for first, but Bonnie Franke challenged her but missed it by half point for second. Once again there was a tie for third between Sherrie Vandenheuvel and Shirley Olson.
The Third Flight was the only group that paid four individual places. Tanis Beadle easily took first, Betty Anderson was in second, Bev Novak came in third and Sharon Keister was fourth.
For those of us whodidn’t make the cut, take heart, you may have had a score good enough to possibly win this game sometime. There were only a couple that set a new record for most holes not playing to our handicap. We know who we are but you don’t have to.
Now for the chip-in pot. There were four. Debbie Mielke had two, one on 11 for a birdie and on 16. Do you think this is a pattern? Also Tanis Beadle on 6 for part of the pot and Bev Novak to share.
Next week starts our two week Presidents’ Day tournament. The good news is this is the one where everyone who plays wins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.