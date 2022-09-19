Aug. 28 dawned with perfect weather at the 83rd Tianna Country Shortstop.
The superb golf played that day matched the weather for championship flight winner Bryan Hoops. Hoops, who grew up in Long Prairie, is a member at Territory Golf Club in St. Cloud.
Now an Arizona resident, Hoops plays the Minnesota golf circuit in the summer. He is a member of Whisper Rock Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. He is friends with PGA professional Jon Rahm and plays golf with him at the 36-hole complex.
Hoops 2022 summer included a spot in the USGA Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club in Pennsylvania, plus a solo fourth place finish in the 35th MGA Mid-Amateur in Stillwater with rounds of 69-71-72.
His first attempt in the Tianna championship resulted in tying the front-back-front record score for the 27-hole event with Staples’ Bill “Izzy” Israelson, who shot a 35-33-33 (101) in 2008. Hoops had rounds of 32-35-34 (101) for 7-under par to rout a stellar field by six shots. Of the top 10 finishers, five were former champions.
The Bemidji Beavers golf team, three of whom were recipients of Ed Sauer Memorial Scholarship money, fared well in the event as Jack Southard (108), Brandon Nelson (109) and Logan Schoepp (112) finished in the top 10.
In the senior championship flight, Elk River’s Scott Holt prevailed with a gross score of 71. Incidentally, Holt captured the regular championship flight in 2005.
Longtime Tianna course superintendent Bill Cox and his crew had the course in excellent shape, and Club Manager Carrie Johnson provided excellent food service for the 106 contestants.
“Bill is retiring after this year’s golf season and has been a vital cog in the conditioning of the golf course for 35 years,” said Tournament Director Ray Sauer. “He has been unselfish with his dedication to Tianna, done more than expected to professionally prepare the golf course for the tournament players, and will be sorely missed. We owe him a ton of gratitude for his dedicated service.”
Sauer’s wife Kathy and Karla Johnson thank all the volunteers, who helped with registration and scoring throughout the day. Next year’s 84th Tianna Shortstop will be played Aug. 27.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.