Hudson Smith gets in the paint to put up this shot in the second half of Laporte’s home gamer with Littlefork-Big Falls.
Laporte and Littlefork-Big Falls combined to sink seven three-pointers within a short span of time early in the second half of Thursday night’s game in Laporte.

The Wildcats made four of those threes with Grant Hamilton draining two. The other two were made by Jacob Sheets and Hudson Smith.

