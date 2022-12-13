featured Hot-shooting Littlefork-Big Falls down Laporte 71-47 by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Dec 13, 2022 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo by Dean Morrill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laporte and Littlefork-Big Falls combined to sink seven three-pointers within a short span of time early in the second half of Thursday night’s game in Laporte.The Wildcats made four of those threes with Grant Hamilton draining two. The other two were made by Jacob Sheets and Hudson Smith.Smith’s three cut the lead to 38-32, but that was closest Laporte got as the Vikings closed the game on 33-15 run for a 71-47 win.Laporte also turned over the ball 11 times in the second half that the Vikings turned into uncontested lay-ups.Hamilton was the only Wildcat to finish in double figures with 20 points. Sheets scored nine, Matthew Ingram had six and Smith five.Justin Clyde led the team with 10 rebounds, while Justin Honer had nine boards.Thomas Larson and AJ Knaeble combined to score 59 of their team’s points. Larson scored 20 of his 35 points in the second half with Knaeble scoring 14 of his 24 over the same span.This week Laporte travels to both Bertha-Hewitt and Nevis for their final games of 2022. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laporte Boys Basketball Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Laporte Sport Basketball Grant Hamilton Thomas Larson Jacob Sheets Aj Knaeble Five Wildcat Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now More Moondance events in 2023 — Make plans to get back to Walker WaterShed is new Chamber member Cass County Sheriff's Report Vera Keep Richard 'Rosie' Johnson Latest e-Edition Dec. 7, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.