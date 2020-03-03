Students, ages 12 through seniors in high school can take their first step in qualifying for college scholarships Saturday on Lake Bemidji.
The North American Ice Fishing Circuit (NAIFC) will be conducting a Student Ice Fishing (SIGF) tournament with the top 10 teams advancing to the National High School Ice Fishing Championship. The championship will be conducted on Isle Bay of Mille Lacs Lake Jan. 2-3, where the students compete for college scholarships.
“This opportunity is for students who are in or going into high school. Your school doesn’t need to have a fishing team or even a club team,” NAIFC/SIF Tournament Director Jack Baker explained. “All it takes is two students and a parent/coach and they are good to go. Many teams come out of the high school bass leagues but not all high schools have fishing teams on any level.”
Students register on the NAIFC.com site. There is no entry fee for the High School Qualifier or the High School National Championship. Students pay a membership of $25 to belong to the SIF when they attend the rules meeting. The membership includes VIP pricing for Aqua Vu Underwater Cameras and Clam Corp products (ice shelters, clothing, rods, jigs, complete line).
In addition to the website, there will be on-site registration at the Bemidji Hampton Inn and Suites Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a rules meeting and meet-n-greet with NAIFC Pro-staff talking tournament ice fishing tactics. The meet and greet is open to all public.
Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon the high school teams will compete on Lake Bemidji. At noon a weigh-in will be held at Bemidji Hampton Inn and Suites. The two-person teams will be fishing for a 16 fish, any combination bag of perch, blue gill and crappie.
Parents/coaches are allowed on the ice and can help their student anglers in all aspects of fishing except putting a line in the water. ATVs and snowmobiles are allowed following state laws.
For more information go to NAIFC.com and click on Lake Bemidji High School Qualifier details or email Jack Baker at jbakersports@hotmail.com or call/text Jack at (612) 308-4858.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.