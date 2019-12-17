The Lady Wildcats played their best game of the season so far against Nevis Thursday night at home, but it wasn’t good enough for the young and injury-plagued Wildcats as they fell 80-22.
Laporte is without starters Kortni Kerby and Olivia Taylor, with the other starters comprised of two juniors and several younger players.
Sophomore Ava Smith-Day led Laporte with 12 points, while junior Kiley Hamilton had four. Sophomore Faith Carpenter and freshman Michelle Smith-Day each had three points.
The win was Nevis’ first of the season as they had five players finish in double figures.
Ava Isaacson led with 17 points, Kia Heide, Addison Lindow and Mya Stacey each scored 12 and Emily Funk added 11.
Laporte, which sits at 0-6, has games with Clearbrook-Gonvick and Red Lake County Central this week, and Dec. 27-28 will be one of four teams at the Northland Holiday Tournament in Remer.
Cass Lake-Bena wins big
Playing for the first time on the road, Laporte could not keep Cass Lake-Bena in check in a 96-17 loss.
The Panthers jumped out to a 47-5 halftime lead with Kailee Fineday doing most of the damage. Of the 32 points she scored, 24 came in the first half including making five three-pointers. Taryn Frazer added 11 points.
Michelle Smith-Day sank a trio of three-pointers for nine points and Hamilton added six.
Laporte falls at home
The Wildcats only trailed visiting Lake of the Woods 25-8 at the half, but only made one basket in the second half in a 66-11 loss Dec. 5.
Michelle Smith-Day scored both three-pointers in the first half to lead Laporte with six points, while sister Ava Smith-Day scored her only points on the second-half three.
Leading the Bears was Greta Moeller with 19 points, Ashton Aery scored 16 and Mackenzie Pieper added 11.
Blackduck wins road game
Playing at home for the second straight game did not help Laporte as Blackduck easily won 65-16 Dec. 3.
Laporte fell behind 38-9 at the half and could not break out of their scoring slump.
Hamilton and Ava Smith-Day each scored six points, while Michelle Smith-Day made Laporte’s only three-pointer for three points.
Macy Flatness led the Drakes with 15 points, Jada Landis scored 14 and Alexa Sparby had 11.
Verndale win opener
Laporte opened the season hosting Verndale Nov. 22, and while they played good defense for most of the first half, it was on offense where they struggled and fell 55-19.
The Wildcats only allowed 23 points in the first half, but they only scored two baskets and missed four foul shots.
Ava Smith-Day led Laporte with 10 points, while Hamilton scored four.
Verndale had two players finish in double figures with Melissa Hammer leading with 18 points and Tess Jones scoring 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.