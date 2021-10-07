He won his first Tianna Country Club Shortstop in 1974 as a teenager. Forty-seven years later he won this year’s 82nd Shortstop.
That remarkable feat was done Aug. 22 by Staples’ Bill Israelson.
To win two titles nearly a half century apart is a testament to Israelson’s golfing prowess, endurance and longevity. He fired rounds of 35-36-36 (1-under par) for the 27-hole event as he defeated defending champion Jon Sauer and Headwaters’ Dana Husby by two shots. An eagle on his final hole — the par five 18th — ensured the victory.
In the Women’s Championship Flight Walker-Hackensack-Akeley eighth-grader Kianna Johnson shot rounds of 46 and 41 to defeat Emily Steinmetz by nine shots. With that precocious talent, Johnson could be a future contender for a Class A Minnesota State High School League State Championship.
In the Senior Gross Division, Bemidji’s Jeff Wiltse carded a 37 and 39 to eke out a one-shot victory over Becker’s Greg Mattson and snare his fifth title.
Senior Net Division was Phil Link in a scorecard playoff over Randy Cook, Dan Elton, Greg Mattson and Bill Riddering. All four golfers shot 75s.
R.J Smiley was the only player to break 80 in the Super Senior Gross Division and prevailed with a score of 79.
In the Super Senior Net Division, steady Staples’ veteran Glen Hasselberg shot 76.
In the First Flight Justin Sauer captured the title, and the Second Flight was won by Jim Day.
Longtime Tianna Course Superintendent Bill Cox and his crew had the course in superb shape and Club Manager Carrie Johnson provided excellent food service.
Tournament Director Ray Sauer, his wife Kathy and Karla Johnson thanked all the volunteers who helped with registration and scoring throughout the day.
Next year’s 83rd Shortstop will be played on the fourth Sunday, Aug. 28.
