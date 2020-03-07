The family of the late Jim Morrison of Walker invites everyone to the 25th annual Jim Morrison Memorial Basketball Classic March 21, at WHA High School. Doors open at 11 a.m., games start at noon.
This will mark 25 years of fundraising for the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, Minnesota Chapter. Over the years, the Morrison Classic has raised over $100,000 to help research, doctors and patients in search of a cure for cancer.
The Morrison Classic started 25 years ago when Jim was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. In an effort to raise funds for medical costs, combined with Jim’s love of competition and basketball, the Morrison Classic pickup basketball tournament was created.
The mission, then and now, is to help those in need through community involvement and the game of basketball; and the Walker area community and the Morrison family have been carrying on the tradition ever since.
Those interested in playing just need to register and show up on March 21, ready to play. Teams are created the day of the tournament with fairness and fun in mind; all skill levels are welcome. Those who aren’t players are encouraged to come to watch, cheer, catch up with old friends or volunteer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.