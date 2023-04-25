University of Minnesota-Morris junior Justine Day is a member of women’s golf team and will be heading to Florida in May for the NCAA Division III National Championship.
To say Justine’s time at Morris has been anything short of successful would be an understatement. Last fall, Justine and her team won the UMAC Championship at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker. The team carded a three-day total 1097 (367-359-371), edging Northwestern by two strokes.
“Over the last season, we grew tremendously as a team. The support we had for each other at conference, no matter how someone was doing, was what got us through the three days at the top,” Day said. “It was special to me because we took second the year before by a stroke, and I think everyone knew ... we wanted it more than anything.”
Justine’s individual play stood out as she took second outright with a 259 (86-84-89), one stroke behind Maddy Bloedel of Northland (84-87-87).
“I was also able to perform well and posted the second-lowest three-day score. But I am grateful I still have my senior season to have a chance at both titles again,” she added. “Our new simulator has also allowed us to get some good practice in so far, but we also have a few tournaments leading up to the NCAA DIII Championship to prepare us.”
Day is a Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School graduate and was a member of WHA’s golf team. She competed at the State Golf Tournament a couple time.
