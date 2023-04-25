University of Minnesota Morris women’s golfer Justine Day tees off during a round of golf last fall.
Photo submitted

University of Minnesota-Morris junior Justine Day is a member of women’s golf team and will be heading to Florida in May for the NCAA Division III National Championship.

To say Justine’s time at Morris has been anything short of successful would be an understatement. Last fall, Justine and her team won the UMAC Championship at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker. The team carded a three-day total 1097 (367-359-371), edging Northwestern by two strokes.

