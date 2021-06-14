Kai Ashmore finished second in the triple jump at 41-01.75 feet and will be competing at his first State Track and Field Meet.
Ashmore, a junior, will be making the trip alone with his coaches as the other Walker-Hackensack-Akeley athletes came up short at the Section 8A meet held in Park Rapids June 8.
The State Meet is June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Two Wolves finishing fifth and just missing out on State were Steven Hausken in the 300 hurdles and Zach Stevenson in the pole vault.
Hausken finished with a time of 44.97, which was faster that his first-place finish at subsections.
Stevenson, who took first at subsection at 12-06 feet, did not have a good day and finished at 11-01 feet.
In team results, WHA boys’ team finished with 18 points and the girls’ had two points.
