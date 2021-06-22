Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls’ golfer Kianna Johnson just keeps adding to her growing list of accomplishment.
A couple weeks removed from winning the school’s first Section 7A Championship, the eighth-grader took seventh at the Class A State Golf Championships held June 15-16 at Becker Golf Course, becoming the first WHA girls’ golfer to medal at State.
Johnson shot an 83 on the first day, which was good enough for third place — two strokes behind the leader. Conditions were not as favorable the second day as she carded a 91 for a 174 total.
Emily Stueland of Park Christian and Sarah Holverson of Lac qui Parle Valley tied for medalist honors with a 166.
Madison Doeden of Park Christian, who led after day one with an 81, tied for fourth place with a 170.
Hannah Barchus of Pine River-Backus shot a 82 on day one and followed with an 89 to finish sixth.
On the boys’ side, eighth-grader Parker Brock shot a 157 for 15th place and sophomore Tanner Schneider a 171 to finish 41st.
Rylin Petry of Fertile-Beltrami carded a two-day 146 to win by one stroke.
If you want to help WHA Golf program, the annual Wolfpack Scramble will be held July 18 at Tianna Country Club. Contact Coach Carrie Johnson to register and for hole sponsorship at (218) 547-1712.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.