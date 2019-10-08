Laporte had a hard time moving the ball, but a lot of that was because of field position, while Kittson County Central had no problem in a 48-0 win Thursday night.
Leading up to the game, the area received several inches of rain. The skies were clear for the game, but both teams were standing in water.
Laporte finished with only 119 yards of offense while turning the ball over a number of times.
“We had a couple of drives inside their 30, and had the momentum, but we had a coupe of sweeps where we missed on the pitch. Those really hurt us,” said Coach AJ Dombeck.
The Bearcats, who improve to 4-2 with the win, led 16-0 after the first quarter, but only scored once in the second quarter for a 24-0 lead. Kittson scored twice in the third and once in the fourth as they played their starters until the middle of the final quarter.
Isaiah Johnson completed 6-16 passes for 68 yards, with Gibson Smith having two receptions for 36 yards. Noah Reimer caught two passes for 29 yards.
Both Wyatt Johannsen and Caleb Howg each had 19 yards rushing, with Justin Clyde adding 13 yards.
Smith also had four kickoff returns for 49 yards and Johannsen one for 37 yards in the third quarter.
Leading the team on defense was Smith with 12 tackles. Reimer had 11, Howg nine and Johannsen seven. Reimer also recovered a fumble, with Clyde, Kian Hagen and McDougall each forcing a fumble the Bearcats would recover.
The Wildcats travel to Clearbrook-Gonvick Thursday night to face the winless Bears, and next Wednesday host Northern Freeze, who are also currently winless.
