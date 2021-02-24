The Northern Lakes Lightning took a long road trip to Henry-Sibley School St. Paul Feb. 16 for a hockey game.
The game started out evenly matched with the first goal not scored until the second period with 10:36 remaining. Riley Fogarty, a junior from Pequot Lakes, gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead.
A slashing penalty with 12:28 remaining in the game left the Lightning shorthanded. Henry Sibley tied it back up at 12:21 with a quick powerplay goal.
The game remained tied through a few penalties for both teams. A body checking penalty with only three minutes remaining in regulation left the Lightning shorthanded yet again, at a critical time in a tied game.
Kiana Landt, a freshman, stole a pass and hustled to a break-away opportunity where she scored a game-changing goal with only 1:02 remaining for a 2-1 lead.
A time out was called, and with 38 seconds remaining, Rose Aldridge, a sophomore from Pequot Lakes, sealed the game with an unassisted empty net goal for a 3-1 Lightning win.
It was the Lightning’s second win in three games, improving their overall record to 3-6.
In an 8-0 win at Prairie Centre Feb. 11, Fogarty scored four goals, with Savannah Abear, Jasmyn German, Ava Merta and Landt each scoring once. Aldridge had four saves, and Megan Muller and Isabella Lee each had two.
Stephens recorded a clean sheet with seven saves.
The Lightning scored three goals in each of the first two periods, and finished with a 55-7 shot advantage.
The Lightning is a co-op made up of girls from Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus, Crosby-Ironton, and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley schools. There are 24 girls making up the JV and varsity teams with most of the athletes playing a total of four periods of hockey in one night (three periods per game).
It is a young team with only one senior this year and their future is bright. WHA currently has two athletes involved — No. 22, Corah Meschke, an eighth-grader and No. 33 Landt, a freshman. The team is coached by Charles Deutsch and assisted by Alyssa Kosloski (Lightning alumni).
