The were moments when the Lady Wildcats made a shot off a good pass, grabbed a rebound and scored or swished a three-pointer.
It just didn’t happen enough in Thursday night’s 71-25 home to Northome-Kelliher.
Without three key players a youthful Laporte squad just couldn’t get on track offensively, and at the other end had a hard time stopping a veteran team that has eight seniors and juniors in the line-up.
Sisters Michelle Smith-Day, a freshman, and sophomore Ava Smith-Day led the way with eight and seven points, respectively. Faith Carpenter also had a nice game with six points.
The Mustangs, who jumped out tp a 42-13 halftime lead, had three players finish in double figures. Senior Kylie Owen led with 15 points, and both sophomores Bailey Lindley and Lynelle Charnoski scored 12.
The loss drops Laporte to 0-8 on the season, while the Mustangs improve to 4-6.
Laporte has home games with Bertha-Hewitt and Sebeka this week, and next week they travel to Blackduck and Pine River-Backus.
