The Lady Wildcats had a busy week as they played three matches over five days.
Laporte opened last week by beating Bigfork in four sets but the following night fell at Menahga in straight sets. Thursday night they were back on the road to beat Nashwauk-Keewatin in four sets.
The Wildcats beat the Spartans 25-15 and 25-18 the first two sets, dropped the third one 25-20 and won the fourth 25-17.
Three players recorded double digits in kills with Ava Smith-Day leading with 13. Both Kiley Hamilton and Kortni Kerby had 11, and Harley Lahr added seven.
Of the three Wildcats who were perfect on serve, Lahr led with 21 attempts and two aces. Audrey Kline and Matia Erickson (13 attempts) also did not miss a serve and had three and one ace respectively. Kerby and Smith-Day each had three ace serves.
Leading the team in digs was Lahr with 15, while Erickson had 13.
This week Laporte hosts undefeated Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Northome-Kelliher.
Laporte beats Bigfork
The Wildcats improved to 3-2 on the season Sept. 9 by beating host Bigfork in four sets.
The first three sets were close and went into overtime. Laporte took the first two sets 26-24 and 28-26, but lost the third 26-24. In the final set, Laporte dominated 25-13.
Laporte served at nearly 92 percent with 14 aces, put away 43 kills and had 59 digs.
Smith-Day had her best match of the season with 16 kills. Hamilton finished with 11, and both Lahr and Kerby had six each.
Erickson was perfect on serve in 13 attempts with one ace. Moss (23 attempts) and Kline (17) had one error with two aces each, while Lahr (18) and Smith-Day (15) each had two errors with one and three aces, respectively. Kerby led with four aces.
On defense, Smith-Day also led with 19 digs, Erickson had 15, Kerby 13 and Lahr four. Hamilton finished with two blocks.
Menahga wins in three
Host Menahga won their second match of the season Sept. 10, sweeping Laporte in straight sets.
After losing the first set 25-13, Laporte played much better in the second but fell 25-21. The Braves kept the momentum and took the third 25-12.
Of the 15 kills Laporte had, Hamilton finished with six, Kerby had three, with both Smith-Day and Kline each having two. Lahr finished with 11 of the team’s 12 assists.
Laporte served at 89 percent with Kerby, Lahr and Smith-Day each having an ace. Moss (five attempts) and Hamilton (one) were the only ones perfect, while Smith-Day (12), Lahr and Kerby (nine), Erickson (seven) and Kline (four) each had one error.
