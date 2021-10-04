The Lady Wildcats won two matches last week, and the weekend before that went 3-1 at a tournament.
Hosting Red Lake Thursday night, Laporte rallied for a five-set win after dropping the first two. The Warriors came ready and took the first two sets 25-23 and 25-22, only to see the Wildcats roar back to take the final three 25-12, 27-25 and 15-13.
Laporte recorded a season-high 25 aces while serving at 92 percent. They also had four solo blocks, 40 kills and 96 digs.
Perfect servers were Jeana Taylor (15-15), Isabel Padgett (11-11) and Kylee Reimer (4-4), while Faith Carpenter (24-25) only had one miss. Carpenter led with nine aces, Harley Lahr had eight, and both Morgan McDougall and Taylor had three.
Leading the team in kills were Carpenter with 15, Lahr had 10, Padgett eight and Abby Richardson five.
On defense, Logan Bauman had two blocks, while Lahr and Padgett had one each. Lahr led with 25 digs, McDougall had 20, Padgett 15, Carpenter 14, Richardson 12 and Taylor 10.
Laporte hosts both WHA and Bigfork this week, and travel to Cass Lake-Bena. Next week they are at Lake of the Woods.
Laporte beat Northland
The Wildcats return to Remer Sept. 27 went just as well as when they were there two days before for a tournament, with Laporte winning in four sets.
Laporte held on to take the first two sets 25-22 and 25-21, lost the third 19-25 but came back strong to take the fourth 25-17.
The Wildcats finished with 27 kills and 16 aces while serving at 87 percent.
Lahr led with 11 kills, Padget had eight and Carpenter six. Lahr also had 14 set assists.
Padgett (19-19) was the only one perfect on serve, while Lahr (11-12) had one error. Padgett led with five aces, with McDougall, Reimer and Taylor each having three.
Defensively, Lahr had 15 digs, Carpenter 11, while McDougall and Padgett each had 10.
Laporte goes 3-1 at tourney
The Lady Wildcats went 3-1 Sept. 25 at the Northland Tournament in Remer.
Laporte opened by beating host Northland 25-23 and 25-14, held off Indus 15-8 and 15-11, lost 25-16 and 25-17 to Ogilvie and beat McGregor 25-18 and 25-21.
Against Northland, Laporte had 16 ace serves and 11 kills.
Padgett was the only ‘Cat perfect on serve (7-7), while Carpenter and Lahr (both 11-12), Reimer (7-9) and McDougall (5-6) only had one error. Lahr led with seven aces, Carpenter had four and Reimer three.
Padgett finished with five kills and Carpenter had three.
Taylor led the team with four digs, while Carpenter and Padgett each had three. Bauman recorded two solo blocks.
In their next match with Indus, Laporte served at 93 percent with eight aces. Carpenter (4-4), Reimer (3-3), McDougall (3-3), Padgett (3-3) and Taylor (3-3) were perfect, with Lahr having four aces and Carpenter two.
Padgett led with four kills and Lahr had three, while on the defensive side Lahr had five digs.
Against Ogilvie, Laporte finished with 14 kills but only had four aces while serving at 88 percent.
Those perfect on serve were Carpenter (8-8) and Padgett (7-7), while Reimer (5-6) and Bauman (4-5) only had one error. Carpenter led with two aces.
Leading the way in kills was Carpenter with seven, Lahr had four and Padgett three.
On defense, Lahr had six digs, Carpenter five, and both Padgett and Taylor had four.
In their final match against McGregor, Laporte only served at 83 percent, but they did have 15 aces. Lahr led with five, and Carpenter and McDougall each had three.
Padgett was the only one perfect on serve (6-6), while McDougall and Lahr (both 9-10) each had one error.
Lahr had five of the team’s 10 kills and added three digs, while Bauman had two kills.
