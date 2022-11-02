Laporte’s volleyball team opened the Section 5A playoffs last Thursday night with a convincing home win over Cass Lake-Bena.
The Wildcats got off to a great start by taking the first set 25-9, only to drop the second 22-25. They quickly regained the momentum to take the third 25-12 and won the fourth 25-21.
Laporte finished with 43 kills and had a season-high 18 ace serves. Harley Lahr led with 15 kills, Kate Shadrick had nine, Daphne Zubke seven, Logan Bauman six and Izabel Padgett five
The Wildcats served at 96 percent with four players going perfect. Shadrick went 22-22 with seven aces, Bauman 8-8 with two aces, Thalia Hartman 7-7 with two aces, Padgett 6-6, while Anna Katzenmeyer was 16-17 with one ace, Harley Lahr 11-12 with one ace and Zubke 22-24 with five aces.
On the defensive end, Lahr had two solo blocks and Ila McDougle one. Leading the team in digs was Padgett with 21, both Zubke and Shadrick had seven, and Lahr added six.
Nevis wins in 3
A night after opening the playoffs with a win, Laporte fell in straight sets at Nevis.
The Tigers came out strong and easily won 25-11, 25-5 and 25-12.
Laporte finished with only two kills on 48 attacks, and only had one ace on 90 percent serving.
Shadrick and Bauman each had a kill, while Bauman had the only ace. Perfect on serve were Zubke at 6-6 and Lahr 5-5.
Leading the team in digs was Shadrick with seven, while Lahr had five and Katzenmeyer four.
