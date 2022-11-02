Laporte’s volleyball team opened the Section 5A playoffs last Thursday night with a convincing home win over Cass Lake-Bena.

The Wildcats got off to a great start by taking the first set 25-9, only to drop the second 22-25. They quickly regained the momentum to take the third 25-12 and won the fourth 25-21.

