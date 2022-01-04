The Lady Wildcats won their first game of the season right before Christmas, getting quality play from a number of players in a 35-17 home victory over Littlefork-Big Falls.
Laporte got off to a great start and led 22-10 at the break, thanks to five players scoring at least four points each.
Morgan McDougall recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Daphne Zubke finished with eight points, Anna-Marie Jaspers and Thalia Meyer each scored six and Jeana Taylor tossed in five.
The win moves Laporte to 1-4. This week they are at Blackduck, and next week they host Clearbrook-Gonvick and travel to Bertha-Hewitt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.