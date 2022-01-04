The Lady Wildcats won their first game of the season right before Christmas, getting quality play from a number of players in a 35-17 home victory over Littlefork-Big Falls.

Laporte got off to a great start and led 22-10 at the break, thanks to five players scoring at least four points each.

Morgan McDougall recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Daphne Zubke finished with eight points, Anna-Marie Jaspers and Thalia Meyer each scored six and Jeana Taylor tossed in five.

The win moves Laporte to 1-4. This week they are at Blackduck, and next week they host Clearbrook-Gonvick and travel to Bertha-Hewitt.

