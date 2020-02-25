Northome-Kelliher won their eighth game of the season in convincing fashion, trouncing visiting Laporte 74-20 Feb. 13.
The Mustangs got off to a great start and led 40-5 at the break.
Laporte had only four players score with sophomore Ava Smith-Day leading the way with 11 points. Up next was senior Kortni Kerby with four points.
Senior Kylie Owen led the Mustangs with 21 points and sophomore Donna Thayer added 12.
In the Section 5A playoffs that began Friday, the Wildcats fell 69-15 at Browerville.
Laporte finishes the season with an 0-23 mark.
