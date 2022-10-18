Laporte’s volleyball team closed the regular season last week with a home win against Indus.
The victory moves Laporte to 10-9 overall as they prepare for the Section 5A playoffs that begin next week.
Laporte’s volleyball team closed the regular season last week with a home win against Indus.
The victory moves Laporte to 10-9 overall as they prepare for the Section 5A playoffs that begin next week.
The Wildcats struggled at the start, dropping the first set 13-25. They quickly got their act together and easily took the next two sets 25-17 and 25-8, before holding on to take the fourth set 25-23.
Laporte finished with 41 kills and served at 93 percent with 13 aces.
Harley Lahr led the way with 15 kills, Izabel Padgett had 12, Logan Bauman five and Kate Shadrick four. Daphne Zubke set up most of the attacks with 27 set assists.
Five of the eight players to serve were perfect on the night. Zubke was 20-20 with four aces, Lahr 16-16 with three aces, Padgett 11-11 with two aces, and both Ila McDougle and Tatiana Wright 2-2. Shadrick went 18-20 with three aces.
Of the 80 digs Laporte recorded, Padgett led with 18. Zubke had 17, Lahr 15, Shadrick 14 and Wright 12. Zubke had one solo block and assisted on another.
Bigfork wins in 4
The Huskies came reading to play and beat host Laporte in four sets Oct. 6.
After dropping the first two sets 23-25 and 20-25, Laporte clawed back to take the third set 25-20, but dropped the fourth one 18-25.
Of the 29 kills Laporte put down, Lahr led with eight, Padgett finished with seven, Bauman had six and Shadrick added four. Both Lahr and Zubke finished with eight set assists.
Laporte had five players who were perfect on serve. Bauman and Padget were both 12-12 with Bauman having five aces, Zubke was 11-1, Hartman 2-2 and Katzenmeyer 1-1. Shadrick led with nine aces and only had one error going 25-26.
On defense, Bauman had two solo blocks and Lahr one. Padgett led with 15 digs, Shadrick and Zubke each had 11, Lahr had 10 and Wright eight.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.