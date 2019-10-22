The Lady Wildcats closed out the regular season Oct. 14 beating visiting Clearbrook-Gonvick in five sets.
This week the 15-7 Wildcats will open the Section 5A playoffs Thursday hosting No. 5 Bertha-Hewitt.
Against the Bears on Parent’s Night, Laporte easily took the first set 25-10, but lost the next one 25-19. After narrowly winning the third 26-24, they lost the fourth 25-23, but came back strong to take the fifth 15-11.
Laporte finished with 37 kills and 18 ace serves, and had only 28 attacking errors.
Kortni Kerby had a season-high 14 kills, Kiley Hamilton put away 13 and Ava Smith-Day had seven. Harley Lahr had 27 of the Wildcats’ 35 assists.
Perfect on serve were Kerby (12 attempts) and Matia Erickson (10), while Hamilton (27), Audrey Kline (seven) and Trenyce Jernberg had only one error. Smith-Day led with six aces, Hamilton had five and Lahr four.
On the defensive end, Erickson had 26 digs, Lahr 18, Hamilton nine, both Kerby and Smith-Day eight, and Kline seven.
