Laporte closed out the regular season last week hosting Clearbrook-Gonvick, and while the Wildcats were competitive in the opening set, they fell in three straight.
The Bears took the first set 25-18, and the next two by identical 25-11 scores.
The Wildcats did serve at 93 percent with three aces, but only had nine kills.
Perfect on serve were Kate Shadrick (13-13), Kylee Reimer (8-8), Izabel Padgett (5-5) and Abby Richardson (2-2). Shadrick, Harley Lahr and Morgan McDougall each had an ace.
McDougall led with five kills, Lahr had two, and Shadrick and Padgett both had one.
Leading the way in digs was Jeana Taylor with 15, Shadrick had 12, Lahr eight and McDougall seven. Lahr had the team’s only block.
This week the Section 5A playoffs begin with Laporte expected to be opening with a road game Friday night.
