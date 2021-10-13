The Lady Wildcats improved their season record to 10-10 by beating both Bigfork and Cass Lake-Bena last week.
Hosting Bigfork Thursday night, Laporte rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win in five.
After losing the first set 21-25, Laporte took the second 25-19 only to lose the third 23-25. They got back on track to take the fourth 25-20 and the fifth 15-9.
Izabel Padgett had 19 of Laporte’s 33 kills, Faith Carpenter finished with nine and Morgan McDougall had three.
Laporte served at 94 percent with four aces. Perfect on serve were Carpenter (27-27), Kylee Reimer (21-21), Padgett (16-16) and Abby Richardson (3-3), while Jeana Taylor (13-14) had only one error. McDougall led with two aces while Harley Lahr and Reimer each had one. Lahr also had 25 set assists.
On defense, Harley Lahr led with 23 digs, Carpenter had 19, Padgett 15 and Jeana Taylor 13. Logan Bauman had four solo blocks, with Richardson and Reimer each having one.
Laporte hosts Lake of the Woods this week, and next week close out the regular season with Clearbrook-Gonvick coming to town.
Wildcats wins in 4
Laporte got off to a great start at Cass Lake-Bena Oct. 5, taking the first two sets on their way to a four-set win.
After winning 25-19 and 25-18, Laporte had a minor letdown in the third set 16-25, but came back strong to take the fourth 25-20.
The Wildcats served at 90 percent with 17 aces; put away 24 kills and had 77 digs.
Padgett was perfect on serve (14-14) with one ace, while Taylor (15-16) and Lahr (11-12) only had one error. Carpenter led with six aces, Lahr had five and McDougall added two.
Padgett also led with eight kills, Carpenter had seven and Lahr six. Lahr also finished with 15 set assists.
On the defensive side, Taylor had 20 digs, Carpenter 18, Lahr 14 and Padgett 12. Logan Bauman led with four solo blocks and Lahr had two.
