The young Lady Wildcats have been unable to break through the win column as of yet, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t playing hard.
Friday night 0-10 Laporte hosted Sebeka, a team that the night before was trounced at home by 30 points. The Trojans took out their frustration on the host ‘Cats and easily won 74-14.
Sisters Ava Smith-Day and Michelle Smith-Day both had five points to lead Laporte. Aleiah Rosenau, a seventh-grader, had 11 rebounds.
Michaela Plautz led the 8-5 Trojans with 15 points. Kenzie Nelson scored 11 and Jayde Peterson added 10.
Sebeka jumped out to a 48-5 halftime lead as Nelson sank three first-half three-pointers. Of the 13 Trojans who played in the first half, 10 of them scored.
Laporte travels to Blackduck and Pine River-Backus this week, and next week has three games on the schedule. They are at Red Lake County Central Monday, and host Cass Lake-Bena Tuesday and Pine River-Backus Thursday.
Bears win by 45
Bertha-Hewitt won for only the second time this season and kept the Wildcats winless with a 63-18 victory Jan. 7 in Laporte.
Michelle Smith-Day sank a trio of three-pointers to lead Laporte with nine points, while Olivia Taylor had three points on a three.
Ashley Warren led the 2-10 Bears with 15 points and Hailey Hudalla had 13.
The Bears had seven players score at least one basket in the opening half as they jumped out to a 31-12 lead.
