Laporte played their most competitive match of the season Thursday night, but they still came up short and fell in four sets to visiting Blackduck.

The Drakes narrowly took the first set 25-23, and held onto the momentum to win the second 25-18. The Wildcats bounced back and took the third 25-22 before falling 27-25 in the fourth.

