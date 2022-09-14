Lady Wildcats drop first three volleyball matches by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Sep 14, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laporte played their most competitive match of the season Thursday night, but they still came up short and fell in four sets to visiting Blackduck.The Drakes narrowly took the first set 25-23, and held onto the momentum to win the second 25-18. The Wildcats bounced back and took the third 25-22 before falling 27-25 in the fourth.The Wildcats finished with 22 aces on 89 percent serving. Kate Shadrick led with seven aces, Harley Lahr had five, Logan Bauman four, Tatiana Wright three and Daphne Zubke two.Serving at 100 percent were Lahr (16-16), Wright (12-12) and Anna Katzenmeyer (3-3).Of the 23 kills Laporte put away, Lahr had 12. Padget was next with four, while Shadrick and Zubke each had three. Zubke also had eight assists and Lahr finished with four.Leading in digs was Padget with 14, Shadrick had 11, Lahr nine and Wright eight. Ila McDougle finished with two blocks and Bauman had one.This week the Wildcats are at Nashwauk-Keewatin, and next week they host Nevis and travel to Cass Lake-Bena and Clearbrook-Gonvick. Tigers win in threeThe Wildcats played their first match of the season at home Sept. 6 against a very good Pine River-Backus team.The Tigers rolled in straight sets 25-13, 25-10 and 25-14.Serving and attacking let the Wildcats down as they finished at 79 percent serving and had only 13 kills out of 21 attempts.Serving at 100 percent were Padgett and Shadrick with three attempts each, and Morris with one attempt. McDougle and Zubke each had one ace.Leading the way in kills was Lahr with six, Padget had three, and Shadrick and Zubke each had two.On the defense side, Lahr had seven digs and Padget five. Bauman had the lone block. ‘Cats open seasonLaporte opened the season Sept. 1 at Northome-Kelliher and did not get off to a good start.After dropping the first set 25-9, they played much better in the second and third, but lost both 25-16 and 25-20.One area where Laporte stood out was serving, as they finished at 93 percent with eight aces.Serving at 100 percent were Bauman, Katzenmeyer, McDougle and Padgett, each with three attempts. Lahr led with four aces, while Katzenmeyer, Zubke, Bauman and Morris each had one.Of the 11 kills they recorded, Zubke led with four, Lahr had three and McDougle two.Leading the team in assists was Lahr with six while Zubke added three. Lahr also had a team-high six digs. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laport Girls Volleyeball Walker Pilot Pilot Independent Harley Lahr Daphne Zubke Wildcats Sport Volleyball Hunting Logan Bauman Kate Shadrick Ace Padgett Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ten Mile Lake boat crash results in fatality Walker welcomes Ethnic Fest 30 Sept. 10 Jerecho Worth running for Walker mayor seat Cass County Sheriff's Report David Young Latest e-Edition Sept. 14, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
