Laporte’s volleyball team got off to a slow start and was never able to recover as visiting Bertha-Hewitt won in straight sets.
After falling behind 7-1 in the first set, the No. 4-seeded Wildcats managed to cut the lead to 15-13 before losing 25-16.
The second set started off worse as Laporte trailed 12-4. They made a run to cut the lead to 20-15, but ran out of steam in a 25-16 loss.
In the final set, Laporte played much better as they only trailed 16-15. A sixth serve error took away their momentum as No. 5 Bertha-Hewitt extended the lead to 20-17 and won 25-21.
Laporte only served at 88 percent, finished with 22 kills and had 18 attacking errors.
Both Kiley Hamilton and Kortni Kerby led with eight kills, and Ava Smith-Day and Harley Lahr each had two.
Those who were perfect on serve were Kerby (seven attempts), and Hamilton and Matia Erickson (six), with Faith Carpenter (eight) and Audrey Kline (six) missing one.
Lahr, who had 11 set assists, had two of the team’s five aces.
Leading the way in digs were Erickson and Lahr with nine, Carpenter had seven and Kline five.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.