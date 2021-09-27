The Lady Wildcats dropped their season record to 0-5 with a three-set home loss Thursday night to Northome-Kelliher.
Both teams played well in the first two sets, but the Mustangs came out on top 25-20 and 25-20, and easily took the third set 25-16.
Harley Lahr led Laporte with eight kills and six assists while Izabel Padgett had four kills. Faith Carpenter, Logan Bauman and Daphne Zubke each had one kill.
Perfect on serve were Carpenter (10-10), Bauman (6-6) and Anna Katzenmeyer (1-1), while Lahr (11-12) and Zubke (5-6) only had one error. Bauman had two of the team’s six aces, with Lahr, Padgett, Zubke and Jeana Taylor with one each.
On defense, Lahr led with 12 digs, Zubke had 10 and Taylor nine.
This week Laporte travels to Northland, host Red Lake and play at the Bigfork Tournament. Following that they host WHA, travel to Cass Lake-Bena and host Bigfork.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.