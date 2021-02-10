The Laporte girls’ basketball team had a tough task when they faced both Blackduck and Red Lake last week.

Against Blackduck Feb. 2, the host Wildcats got off to a slow start and scored only two points in the first half in a 66-7 loss.

Jeana Taylor scored four points for Laporte and Morgan McDougall scored three.

Leading the 1-4 Drakes were Alexa Sparby with 22 points and Macy Flatness with 20 points.

Red Lake also got off to a great start in their Feb. 3 game and led 60-2 at the half on their way to a 115-13 win and a 4-0 record.

Alyssa Moss scored all eight of her points in the second half and Taylor sank a three-pointer.

No point totals were available for Red Lake.

Laporte was scheduled to play at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley this week, but was forced to cancel because players were unable to suit up. The Wildcats’ next game Feb. 22 at Hill City-Northland.

