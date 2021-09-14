After getting off to a slow start against host Blackduck Thursday night, the Lady Wildcats played much better over the next three sets, but were only able to win one set.
The Drakes took the first set 25-10 and the second 25-19. Laporte rallied to take the third set 29-27, but dropped the fourth 25-17.
The Wildcats finished with 33 kills and 51 digs, but only served at 83 percent with no one at 100 percent.
Harley Lahr led with 13 kills, Abby Richardson had 10, Izabel Padgett five, Kylie Reimer three and Morgan McDougall two.
Laporte also had 12 aces with Lahr having eight. McDougall, Reimer, Richardson and Daphne Zubke each had one. Lahr also had 26 set assists and Zubke three.
On the defensive side, Padgett led with 17 digs, Lahr had 15, Richardson seven and Zubke six. Lahr, McDougall and Reimer each had a solo block.
Laporte’s next game is Monday when they host Cass Lake-Bena, and the next night they are in Nevis. Two nights later the ‘Cats host Cass Lake-Bena.
Menahga wins in three
Laporte dropped their second match of the season, falling in straight sets to visiting Menahga Sept. 7.
The Braves got off to a great start by taking the first set 25-9 and followed with scores of 25-14 and 25-19.
Richardson led Laporte with four kills, with Reimer and Lahr both having two. Lahr also had 13 set assists and Zubke two.
Those perfect on serve were Padgett (six attempts) and Zubke (four). McDougall (10) and Richardson (nine) each had only one serve error and recorded an ace. Lahr had the team’s other ace.
Leading the team in digs were Padgett and Zubke with five each, while Lahr had four.
