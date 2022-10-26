Lady Wildcats finish regular season with 10-10 mark; get ready for playoffs by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Oct 26, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laporte’s volleyball team closed the regular season with a five-set loss to Indus last week, a team they had already beaten twice.Just a week earlier, the Wildcats dropped the first set against Indus, but won the next three to win at home. At the Remer Tournament back in September, the Wildcats beat them 2-0.In the third match, Laporte served at 93 percent with 14 aces, and recorded 37 kills. They did, however, have 35 attacking and 15 passing errors.Harley Lahr led the team with 11 kills and was 21-21 serving with six aces. Izabel Padgett had eight kills, Daphne Zubke seven, Thalia Hartman four and Kate Shadrick three.Leading the team in assists was Zubke with 16 and Lahr had 10.Also perfect on serve was Anna Katzenmeyer 12-12, while Zubke had only one error, going 14-15 with one ace, and both Logan Bauman 21-23 with four aces and Padgett 15-17 with two aces had two errors.On the defensive side, both Ila McDougle and Zubke had a solo block. Lahr led with 18 digs, Padgett had 16, and both Katzenmeyer and Zubke had seven.The Section 5A Tournament gets underway this week with Laporte sitting in fourth place in the Pod A standings. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laporte Girls Volleyeball Walker Pilot Pilot Independent Daphne Zubke Wildcats Sport Laporte Izabel Padgett Harley Lahr Kill Team Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ten-year-old boy dies after falling from tree John Dainsberg Michael Mayer Cass County Sheriff’s Report Martin Andreasen Latest e-Edition Oct. 26, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
