Laporte’s volleyball team closed the regular season with a five-set loss to Indus last week, a team they had already beaten twice.

Just a week earlier, the Wildcats dropped the first set against Indus, but won the next three to win at home. At the Remer Tournament back in September, the Wildcats beat them 2-0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments