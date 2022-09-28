Laporte’s volleyball team has improved a lot since the season began, and Thursday night they were rewarded with their first win of the season.
The Wildcats beat host Clearbrook-Gonvick in straight sets, 25-17, 26-24 and 25-21.
Laporte served at 94 percent and finished with 19 kills.
Tatiana Wright was 16-16 serving with one ace, Kate Shadrick 12-12 with three aces and Anna Katzenmeyer 9-9 with two aces. Izabell Padgett only missed on one serve and had two aces.
Daphne Zubke led the way with seven kills, and Logan Bauman and Harley Lahr each had three. Zubke also had seven assists and Lahr six.
On the defensive side, McDougle had two solo blocks, with Bauman and Lahr each having one. Lahr led with 17 digs, Shadrick had 15 and Padgett 123.
Nevis wins three
Laporte struggle in their match-up with powerhouse Nevis Sept. 20, and fell in three sets 25-10, 25-12 and 25-11.
The Wildcats only recorded seven kills and served only 34 times with one ace.
Lahr once again led with four kills and McDougle had two.
Those who were perfect on serve were Zubke 7-7, Padgett and Shadrick both 6-6, and Wright 5-5.
On defense, Lahr had seven digs, Wright four and Padgett three.
Panthers pounce Wildcats
The Wildcats were so close to beating Cass Lake-Bena Sept. 19, but the host team was able to win all three sets.
After narrowly dropping the first set 25-21, Laporte couldn’t grab any momentum and lost the second 25-19. The third set was the closest with the Panthers holding on 25-23.
Laporte did put down 21 kills and had nine aces on 90 percent serving.
Leading the way in attacks was Lahr with 10 kills, with both Padgett and Shadrick having four.
Perfect on serve were Padgett 18-18 with four aces, Bauman was 4-4, Wright 3-3, and missing only one serve were Zubke 13-14 and Lahr 7-8 with two aces.
Bauman had four solo blocks and Lahr one, while Padgett led with 11 digs and Shadrick had seven.
