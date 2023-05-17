Laporte’s varsity softball team played four games in five days last week, winning two games and dropping the other two.
The Wildcats opened the week May 8 beating Cass Lake-Bena 30-7, and on the next day at home trounced Red Lake County Central 15-4 in five innings before falling 10-0 to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley. Thursday night the Wildcats fell 11-8 at home to Blackduck.
Laporte has four games on the schedule this week. They host Pine River-Baclus and Hill City-Northland, and travel to Bagley and Lake of the Woods.
‘Cats split DH
Laporte banged out 12 hits and also had six free bases in a 15-4 home win over Red Lake County Central May 10.
Anna Katzenmeyer led the way with three hits, Harley Lahr, Thalia Meyer and Sisika Hislaw each had two hits, with Izabel Padget, Hannah Backus and Lily Ewert collecting one hit. Katzenmeyer and Meyer both had two RBIs, while Padget, Lahr, Backus and Hislaw each drove in one run.
Macey Morris went the distance to get the win. She gave up eight hits and fanned nine.
Red Lake County Central scored twice in the first to take a 2-0 lead and were in position to add to the lead in the second with two runners in scoring position, but Morris struck out the No. 3 hitter.
Laporte broke the game open with five runs in the bottom half of the frame and scored eight more times in the third for a 13-2 lead.
The Rebels scored twice in the fourth, but Laporte answered with a pair in the bottom half on singles by Meyer and Katzenmeyer, and a walk by Hislaw.
Laporte pounce Panthers
The Wildcats pounded out nearly 20 hits and had 16 walks in a 30-7 win May 8 at Cass Lake-Bena.
Katzenmeyer led the way with five hits, Lahr ripped four, Tatiana Wright had three, with Ila McDougle, Daphne Zubke and Kate Shadrick each collecting two. Hislaw reached base four times via walks, while McDougle walked three times, while Zubke and Thalia Hartman both had two free bases.
Lahr drove in five runs, Shadrick had four RBIs, both Wright and Katzenmeyer drove in two runs, with Hislaw, Ewert and Zubke each having one RBI.
Hislaw pitched four innings, giving up six walks and two hits in the first inning. She settled down and only gave up two walks over three innings, and struck out seven of the final 11 batters.
Laporte grabbed a quick 10-0 lead in the first, but the Panthers answered with seven in the bottom half. The Wildcats scored five in the second and 10 in third to grab the momentum.
