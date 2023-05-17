Laporte’s varsity softball team played four games in five days last week, winning two games and dropping the other two.

The Wildcats opened the week May 8 beating Cass Lake-Bena 30-7, and on the next day at home trounced Red Lake County Central 15-4 in five innings before falling 10-0 to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley. Thursday night the Wildcats fell 11-8 at home to Blackduck.

