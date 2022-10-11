The Lady Wildcats got a huge home win over Cass Lake-Bena Oct. 4, winning the match in four sets.

Laporte took the first set 25-19 only to lose the second 27-25. They bounced back to win the third 25-14 and held on to take the next one 27-25.

