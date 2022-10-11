The Lady Wildcats got a huge home win over Cass Lake-Bena Oct. 4, winning the match in four sets.
Laporte took the first set 25-19 only to lose the second 27-25. They bounced back to win the third 25-14 and held on to take the next one 27-25.
Harley Lahr led with a season-high 18 kills, Daphne Zubke had 11, Izabel Padget added four and Logan Bauman three.
Lahr also served at 100 percent going 18-18 with four aces as did Kate Shadrick at 15-15 with three aces. Padgett and Zubke both only had one error, while adding three and two aces respectively.
Leading the way on defense were Bauman and Lahr who each had a solo block. Shadrick had 20 digs, Lahr and Padgett 18 each, Tatiana Wright 13 and Zubke 11.
WHA wins in three
In their match at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Oct. 3, Laporte fell 25-10, 25-8 and 25-21.
The Wildcats had only five kills with 13 attacking errors.
Anna Katzenmeyer, Lahr, Shadrick, Wright and Zubke each served at 100 percent, with Katzenmeyer, Shadrick and Zubke each having one ace.
On defense, Shadrick led with 10 digs, Lahr and Wright both had six and Thalia Hartman five.
‘Cats go 2-1 at tourney
Laporte finished 2-1 at the Bigfork Tournament Oct. 1, beating both Northland and Hill City before falling to Nashwauk-Keewatin.
The Wildcats opened with a 25-20 and 25-23 win over Northland, followed by a 25-13, 23-25 and 15-6 victory over Hill City. In their final match, they fell 25-14 and 25-15 to the Spartans.
Lahr led the way with 20 kills, Zubke had eight kills and 21 set assists, with Padgett and Shadrick each having five kills, while Bauman, Morris and Ila McDougle all had three kills.
Morris and Zubke both served at 100 percent, while McDougle, Padgett and Wright only had one error. Lahr, McDougle and Zubke each had four aces, with Shadrick adding three.
On defense, Lahr had 21 digs, Shadrick 19, Padgett 18, Wright 17, Zubke 13 and Katzenmeyer 11.
