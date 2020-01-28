Playing four games over five days can take a toll on a team, especially when that team is young and still searching for the first win of the season.
Friday night Laporte fell to 0-15 with a 54-25 loss at Bertha-Hewitt.
The Wildcats only trailed 22-9 at the half, but where unable to put two good halves together.
“The girls played OK. They’re tired, but they have really improved this week,” said Coach Ashley Raschke.
Michelle Smith-Day led with nine points, while older sister Ava Smith-Day scored six. Both Alyssa Moss and Aleiah Rosenau finished with four points.
Kaija Weishalla led the 3-14 Bears with nine points, while Mikayla Hinzmann, Hailey Hudalla and Miranda Line each scored eight.
This week Laporte has four games in five days once again. They host Red Lake for Parent’s Night, travel to both Nevis and Warroad, and host Northland. Next week they have only a home game with Littlefork-Big Falls.
Tigers tame Wildcats
The Lady Wildcats had a hard time scoring against visiting Pine River-Backus Thursday night, and that led to a 59-13 loss.
Laporte only had three players score with Faith Carpenter leading the way with six points. Ava Smith-Day finished with five.
Rylie Hirschey led the 8-7 Tigers with 14 points. Claire Dahl finished with 13 and Ramsey Tulenchick scored 10.
Panthers win big
Cass Lake-Bena denied host Laporte from getting their first win of the season with an 87-37 win Jan. 21.
The loss dropped`` Laporte to 0-13, while the Panthers improve to 11-5.
Michelle Smith-Day and Hamilton both finished in double figures with 13 and 10 points respectively. Aleiah Rosenau and Ava Smith-Day each scored six.
The Panthers had four players finish in double figures. Taryn Frazer led with 23 points, Gabrielle Fineday scored 17, Kailee Fineday had 13 and Amira Laduke scored 11.
Wildcats lose road game
Laporte opened the week losing 94-14 to Red Lake County Central, a team that came into the Jan. 20 game with a 13-1 record.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 54-4 commanding lead and never looked back as they had five players finish in double figures.
Jenna Pahlen led the way with 24 points, Kia Bach scored 19, Cari Bach and Marissa Thomas each had 14 points, and Katelyn Suchy tossed 11.
Kortni Kerby led the ‘Cats with four points, while the Smith sisters each scored three.
