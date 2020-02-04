The Lady Wildcats broke out of a scoring slump Friday night, but it wasn’t enough to get them their first win this season as they fell 69-50 at Warroad.
Kortni Kerby led Laporte with 15 points, Ava Smith-Day scored 14 and Kiley Hamilton tossed in nine. Alyssa Moss finished with five points and led the team with 13 rebounds.
Catherine Thompson led Warroad with 15 points, including making four three-pointers in the first half as the Warriors jumped out to a 39-24 halftime lead. Lydia Tessier finished with 10 points.
After playing eight games over 10 days, the schedule for Laporte returns to normal this week as they only have a home game with Littlefork-Big Falls. Next week they travel to Northome-Kelliher for their final game of the regular season.
Storm crushes Wildcats
Hill City-Northland have won four of five games including a 60-32 win at Laporte Thursday night.
The Wildcats only trailed by single digits late in the first half until the Storm hit a couple three-pointers to take a 35-18 lead at the break.
Twenty-some turnovers prevented Laporte from any chance of a comeback.
Hamilton recorded a double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, with Alyssa Moss leading the team with 17 boards. Ava Smith-Day finished with eight points and Kerby scored five.
Hunter Ahonen led all scorers with 19 points, including making a trio of three-pointers. Alexis Cass tossed in 12, and both Amber St. Martin and Alynza Welk scored eight.
Laporte falls at Nevis
Host Nevis snapped a two-game losing skid Jan. 28 with an 82-15 win over Laporte.
The 5-13 Tigers had three players finish in double figures with Makenna Frazier leading the way with 26 points. Ava Isaacson scored 18 and Emily Funk tossed in 15.
The winless Wildcats were led by Alyssa with three points. Anna Marie Jaspers and Daphne Zubke each scored their first two varsity points.
Red Lake wins big
Thirteen of Red Lake’s 15 varsity players scored in the Warriors’ 108-20 victory over Laporte Jan. 27.
Autumn Holthusen led the way with 27 points, Gerika Kingbird scored 22 and Latayla Pemberton finished with 17.
Ava Smith-Day led Laporte with seven points, Kerby scored six and Michelle Smith-Day had four points. Rosenau led the team with 12 rebounds.
The win moves Red Lake to 10-8 overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.