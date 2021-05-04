The Lady Wildcats opened the softball season by dropping their first four games, including narrow losses to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Cass Lake-Bena and Red Lake County Central.
In the second game of the season April 26, Laporte only trailed Red Lake County Central 17-15 through four innings. They were held scoreless in the fifth and scored only once in the sixth in a 22-19 loss.
Anna Katzenmeyer walked four times and scored three runs, Alyssa Moss had a single, walked three times and scored three runs, Harley Lahr walked four times and scored four runs, Lilly Ewert walked four times and scored twice, and Anna Marie Jaspers walked four times.
Moss went the distance and allowed 11 hits, nine walks and struck out two.
Wildcats fall to Panthers
Laporte got off to a great start against visiting Cass Lake-Bena in the opening game of the season April 22, leading 9-1 after two innings.
Unfortunately the Wildcats managed to score only one run over the next five innings in a 15-10 loss.
Laporte had 13 batters reach by hits, walks or errors in the first two innings, but only five over the last five innings, while they had 10 strike outs.
Lahr reached base three times, while Hannah Backus, Moss, Katzenmeyer and Lahr each scored twice.
Moss did strike out eight batters, but she gave up a few hits, walked several and the defense committed some errors.
Tigers shut out Laporte
Pine River-Backus beat host Laporte 16-0 in four innings April 27.
Laporte only managed to have two base runners with Katzenmeyer leading off the game with a walk and Moss reaching on a single in the fourth.
The Tigers scored twice in the first and eight runs in the second.]
