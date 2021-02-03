The Lady Wildcats played better in Friday night’s home game, but it wasn’t good enough to get their first win of the season as Warroad won 52-18.
Laporte struggled from both the foul line and shooting the ball. They missed 26 foul shots and only made three baskets.
Morgan McDougall led Laporte with nine points and Alyssa Moss had 12 rebounds.
Brianna Lalim led Warroad with 23 points.
Laporte falls to 0-3
Cass Lake-Bena improved to 2-0 in the Northwoods Conference with an 83-10 home win over Laporte Jan. 25.
Nine players scored in the first half as the Panthers jumped out to a 62-6 lead.
Taryn Frazer led the Panthers with 21 points, Kailee Fineday scored 16 and Amira Laduke finished with 10 points.
Alyssa Moss led Laporte with four points, Morgan McDougall scored three and Shannon Halvorson had two points.
Nevis wins at Laporte
Laporte was shut out in the first half in their home-opener Jan. 22 and fell 81-4 to Nevis.
The Tigers led 42-0 at the break on their way to winning their first game of the season.
Ava Isaacson led the 1-1 Tigers with 21 points, Addison Lindow scored 14 and Emily Funk had 11 points.
Jaspers and Moss each scored a basket in the second half.
‘Cats fall at Pine River
Host Pine River-Backus jumped out to a 66-12 halftime lead on their way to a 99-13 Northwoods Conference season-opening win over Laporte Jan. 21.
The Tigers had five players finish in double figures with Ramsey Tulenchik leading the ay with 25 points. Rylie Hirshey scored 19, Olivia Adkins tossed in 18, Jaime Johnson had 17 and Clair Dahl finished with 10 points.
Leading Laporte were McDougall and Taylor with four points each. Backus scored three and Jaspers added two.
