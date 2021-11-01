The Lady Wildcats battled Cass Lake-Bena for nearly two hours in the opening round of the Section 5A Volleyball Playoffs held in Laporte last Thursday, and when the final point was scored, the host team won in four sets.
Laporte opened by taking the first two sets 25-21 and 25-18, only to drop the third 22-25. In the final set, the Wildcats jumped out to a big lead for a 25-16 victory.
The Wildcats finished with 34 kills, served at 89 percent with 13 aces and only had 10 passing errors.
Izabel Padgett led with 12 kills, Harley Lahr had 10, Morgan McDougall five, Kate Shadrick three, Faith Carpenter two, and Logan Bauman and Jeana Taylor each had one.
Those perfect on serve were Padgett (10-10), while Taylor (11-12) and Daphne Zubke (6-7) only had one miss. Lahr led with five aces, Shadrick had four, Anna Marie Jaspers two, and McDougall and Taylor each had one.
Leading the team in digs was Lahr and Taylor with 19 each, McDougall finished with 16, Carpenter had eight and Padgett seven.
