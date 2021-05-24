The Lady Wildcats were shut out in back-to-back games, falling 15-0 at Hill City-Northland May 3 and 23-0 at Blackduck May 10.
In the loss to the Storm, Laporte managed only two hits and two walks. Paradise Loftus singled to lead off the third but was throw out at second. A couple batters later Hannah Backus reached on a two-out double, with the next batter grounding out to the pitcher.
The Storm scored two runs in the first and 11 more in the second.
Harley Lahr pitched four innings, allowing six hits and striking out four. The defense committed 11 errors, including six in the second.
Drakes win big
Blackduck scored all the runs they would need with nine in the first inning on their way to a 23-0 home win over Laporte.
The Drakes scored 14 more in the next innings in a game that was called after two innings.
Laporte had one batter reach base with a walk in the second, with three others going down on strikes.
Seventh-grader Macy Morris got the start for Laporte and gave up 15 hits and two walks, and struck out one.
Macey Morris is my 13 yr old granddaughter up against seniors. Watch for her in the next few years ! Hard working little ball player
