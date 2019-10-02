The Laporte varsity volleyball team currently sits with a 7-5 record and has three matches and two tournaments remaining on the schedule.
Last week the Wildcats split two home matches, beating Northland in straight sets only to lose in three sets the next night to Nevis.
This week they travel to Mahnomen-Waubun and host Cass Lake-Bena, and will compete Saturday at the Bigfork Tournament.
Nevis wins in three
Host Nevis got off to a great start and crushed Laporte in straight sets Sept. 24.
After taking the opening set 25-5, the Tigers took the next two 25-12 and 25-16.
Laporte only had 13 kills with 11 attack errors. Ava Smith-Day led with five kills Lahr added three, and both Hamilton and Michelle Smith-Day had two.
The three Wildcats serving perfect were Erickson (nine attempts), Hamilton (six) and Kline (four), while Lahr (seven) and Ava Smith-Day (six) each had one error.
Lahr led with six assists and six digs, and Trenyce Jernberg added five digs.
Laporte sweeps Eagles
The Wildcats improved to 7-4 on the season by beating visiting Northland Sept. 23 in straight sets.
Laporte easily won the first two sets 25-15 and 25-12, but had to battle to take the third 25-22.
Hamilton put away 11 kills, Kerby had nine, Ava Smith-Day finished with five, and both Lahr and Jernberg had two. Lahr also had 26 assists.
Of the 14 aces Laporte served, Lahr had five, Smith-Day three, and Erickson and Kline each had two. Lahr (19 attempts) and Erickson (13) were both perfect on serve, while Kline (10) and Jernberg (eight) only missed one.
Erickson was kept busy on defense all night, recording a season-high 21 digs. Smith-Day had eight, Kline seven, Kerby six and Lahr five.
