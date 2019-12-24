The absence of two starters is still being felt as the Laporte girls fell 88-26 Dec. 16 at Clearbrook-Gonvick.

Both Kortni Kerby and Olivia Taylor are still out with injuries but are expected back soon

T.he Bears got off to a great start to grab a 56-19 halftime lead. Laporte struggled to score in the second half and only had one basket.

Both Michelle Smith-Day and Aleiah Rosenau scored six points, Kiley Hamilton had four, with both Alyssa Moss and Ava Smith-Day scoring three points.

Danae Stenzel led the Bears with 17 points, Kaylee Faldet scored 16 and Annabell Phillips finished with 12.

The loss drops Laporte to 0-7, while the Bears improve to 5-2.

Laporte was scheduled to play at the  Northland Holiday Tournament in Remer Friday and Saturday, but had to cancel because of a lack of players available to suit up.

