The absence of two starters is still being felt as the Laporte girls fell 88-26 Dec. 16 at Clearbrook-Gonvick.
Both Kortni Kerby and Olivia Taylor are still out with injuries but are expected back soon
T.he Bears got off to a great start to grab a 56-19 halftime lead. Laporte struggled to score in the second half and only had one basket.
Both Michelle Smith-Day and Aleiah Rosenau scored six points, Kiley Hamilton had four, with both Alyssa Moss and Ava Smith-Day scoring three points.
Danae Stenzel led the Bears with 17 points, Kaylee Faldet scored 16 and Annabell Phillips finished with 12.
The loss drops Laporte to 0-7, while the Bears improve to 5-2.
Laporte was scheduled to play at the Northland Holiday Tournament in Remer Friday and Saturday, but had to cancel because of a lack of players available to suit up.
