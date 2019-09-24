Laporte’s volleyball team improved to 6-4 on the season Thursday night by beating visiting Northome-Kelliher.
All three sets were competitive with the Wildcats coming out on top 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20 in a match that lasted more than 90 minutes.
The Wildcats put down 37 kills, only had two serve errors and finished with 11 aces.
Kiley Hamilton led with 10 kills, Ava Smith-Day had seven, Kortni Kerby added five, and both Harley Lahr and Alyssa Moss had four.
Perfect on serve were Hamilton (13 attempts), Smith-Day (12), Lahr (eight) and Matia Erickson (six), while Kerby (22) and Audrey Kline (12) had one error. Hamilton also led with four aces, and Kerby, Kline and Smith-Day each had two.
Leading the team in defense were Erickson and Lahr with 12 digs apiece. Both Kerby and Smith-Day had five, and Kline and Moss added three.
Michelle Smith-Day had the lone block.
Laporte beats Cass Lake-Bena
The Wildcats won for the fifth time on the road by sweeping Cass Lake-Bena in straight sets Sept. 16.
The opening set was a nail-bitter as Laporte managed to eke out a 27-25 win to grab the momentum. They easily won the next two sets 25-15 and 25-14.
Of the 29 kills Laporte put away, Smith-Day led the way with 11 kills. Hamilton had six, Lahr four, Kerby and Kline three each, and Moss finished with two. Lahr also had 16 set assists.
Kerby (11 attempts), Moss (10) and Lahr were perfect on serve, while Erickson (19) and Smith-Day (18) only had one error. Smith-Day had four aces, while Ella Fenske, Kerby and Moss each had one.
Erickson led the Wildcats with 10 digs, Lahr had nine, Kerby six and Smith-Day five.
