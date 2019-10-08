Laporte’s volleyball team improved to 8-6 on the season by beating conference foe Cass Lake-Bena on Parent’s Night Oct. 1.
The host Wildcats easily won the first set 25-11 and took the next two by identical 25-17 scores.
Laporte had a good night putting away 39 kills. Both Kiley Hamilton and Ava Smith-Day led with 10, Michelle Smith-Day had six, Kortni Kerby and Alyssa Moss five each, and Harley Lahr two. Lahr also finished with 32 assists.
Seven of the 10 Laporte servers finished at 100 percent. Matia Erickson and Hamilton (16 attempts) led the way, with Audrey Kline (eight), Moss and Faith Carpenter (two), and Lacey Lahr and Trenyce Jernberg (one) also perfect. Harley Lahr (eight) only had one error.
Leading the team in defense was Erickson with 14 digs, with both Harley Lahr and Kerby each having five.
Laporte falls on the road
Host Mahnomen-Wauben got off to a good start and cruised to a 3-1 win over Laporte Sept. 30.
The Bombers won the first two sets by identical 25-15 scores, but Laporte took the third 29-27. The fourth set was also close as the Bombers held on 25-21.
Four Wildcats served at 100 percent as the team finished at 94 percent. Erickson (23 attempts), Hamilton (15), Lahr (14) and Kerby were perfect with Erickson recording four aces and Hamilton three.
Of the 28 kills Laporte put away, Hamilton led with seven, Kerby and Ava Smith-Day had six, Michelle Smith-Day three, with Erickson, Harley Lahr and Moss each having two. Lahr also had 20 of the Wildcats 23 assists.
On defense, Erickson led with 13 digs, Kerby 10, Lahr eight, Ava Smith-Day seven and Kline six. Hamilton and Lahr each had one block.
