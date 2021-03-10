Both the Laporte and Northome-Kelliher girls’ basketball teams picked up a forfeit win in a game they each lost, only to find out later that Cass Lake-Bena had an illegible player suited up for that game.
The Laporte game occurred back on Jan. 25, with the Panthers rolling to an 83-10 home win.
The victory is the first for Laporte this season. Last week they dropped three games, including 64-10 at Kelliher-Northome Friday.
This week the 1-10 Wildcats host Cass Lake-Bena, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Blackduck, and next week close out the regular season with a home game against Clearbrook-Gonvick.
Bertha wins by 30
Laporte played visiting Bertha-Hewitt tough in the first half and only trailed 32-17 at the break.
The Wildcats were hoping they could continue to play well, but they struggled to score in the second half and fell 55-25 March 2.
Alyssa Moss led the way with nine points, Hannah Backus scored five, with Anna Marie Jaspers, Jeana Taylor and Morgan McDougall each scoring three points.
Mya Sawyer led Bertha-Hewitt with 13 points and Carissa Winsher scored 10.
Road trip ends in defeat
The Lady Wildcats’ long road trip ended in defeat as Lake of the Woods rolled to an 89-7 win March 1.
The Bears, who led 50-6 at the half, had five players finish in double figures. Greta Moeller finished with a game-high 25, Paige Haack scored 16, Rian Aery had 13, Ashton Aery 12 and Mackenzie Pieper added 11.
Jaspers led Laporte with three points, with Paradise Loftus and McDougall each scoring two.
