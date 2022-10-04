Laporte’s volleyball team won their third straight match Thursday night, beating host Red Lake in three sets.
The Wildcats started strong and took the first set 25-8. They maintained the momentum to take the next two 25-18 and 25-15.
Laporte finished with 27 kills and served at 93 percent with four players at 100 percent.
Harley Lahr led with 10 kills, Izabel Padgett had five kills, Daphne Zubke four, Kate Shadrick three, and both Ila McDougle and Logan Bauman had two. Zubke had 11 set assists, and Lahr eight.
Perfect on serve were Tatiana Wright at 17-17 with two aces, Lahr 11-11, Padgett 8-8 and McDougle 3-3. Zubke was 16-17 with four aces and Katzenmeyer added two aces.
Leading in digs was Zubke with eight while Lahr had six.
Wildcats win in 5
Laporte won the final two sets to beat host Long Prairie Sept. 27 in a match that took nearly two-and-a-half hours.
After taking the first set 25-14, Laporte lost the momentum and fell 25-22 and 25-21 in the next two. The Wildcats narrowly won the fourth 25-13 and held to take the fifth 15-12.
The Wildcats served at 96 percent and finished with 27 kills.
Zubke was perfect on serve 35-35 with one ace, Wright 14-14 with one ace, Lahr 13-13 with three aces, and Shadrick 13-14 and Bauman 12-13 had only one error. Bauman also had three aces.
Leading the way in kills was Lahr with 10, Padgett had nine and Shadrick five. Zubke finished with 13 set assists and Lahr added six.
On defense, Padgett and Wright led with 21 digs, Lahr had 18, Zubke 14, and Katzenmeyer and Shadrick 12 each.
Laporte
The Wildcats winning streak grew to two matches as they beat visiting Northland 25-20, 25-15 and 25-19 Sept. 26.
Of the 25 kills they recorded, Shadrick led with 10. Bauman finished with five, and both Lahr and Padget had four.
Leading the team in assists was Zubke with 12 and Lahr had eight.
Zubke was on fire from the service line, going 29-29 with six aces. Padget was 7-7 with one ace, while Shadrick at 6-7 and Katzenmeyer 5-6 only had one error with two and one ace respectively. Wright had four aces and Lahr one.
On the defensive side, Lahr had eight digs, Zubke six and Padget five.
Laporte goes 2-2 at tourney
The Wildcats finished the Northland Tournament in Remer Sept. 24 by going 2-2 on the day.
Laporte beat both McGregor and Indus in two sets by scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 25-20, 25-19 respectively, and lost to Ogilvie 25-19, 25-23 and Braham 25-19, 25-20 respectively.
Padgett led the way with 17 kills, Lahr had 16, Zubke eight and Shadrick five. Setting up all those attacks was Zubke with 25 assists and Lahr 11.
Perfect on serve in the four matches were Padgett, Macey Morris and Thalia Hartman, while Lahr only had one error. Shadrick led with six aces, Lahr, Wright and Zubke each had three, and Katzenmeyer and Morris both had two.
On the defensive side, Shadrick led with 29 digs, Padgett had 28, Lahr 24, Zubke 20 and Wright 15. Bauman finished with three blocks and Lahr had one
