A five-run first inning and seven more runs in the third was all the Lady Wolves needed as they bombed visiting Cass Lake-Bena 15-1 Thursday night.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley only had five hits, but they added 10 walks and two hit batters to the stat sheet.
Lizzie Naugle, Mackenzie Raddatz, Emma Deegan, Alicia Becker and Paige Nornberg each had a hit, with Nornberg’s a RBI triple in the first. Naugle and Deegan both scored three runs, with Elise Rice, Raddatz and Charlee Stewart all scoring twice.
Deegan and Becker each drove in two runs, with Naugle and Nornberg both having a RBI. WHA had seven runs score on either passed balls or wild pitches.
Stewart started her first game of the season and breezed through the first two innings. She gave up only one hit and struck out two, but in the third she struggled with her control. Stewart started out with a strike out, but the runner reached first as the catcher dropped the ball. She walked the next two to load the bases.
Raddatz came on in relief, and after a wild pitched allowed a run to score, the next batter lined out to Rice at short, who fired the ball to third for a double-play. The next batter also popped out to Rice.
Over the next two innings Raddatz struck out five and only gave up a walk.
The Wolves’ final three regular-season games are this week. They travel to both Laporte and Northland, and host Verndale.
Sebeka wins 9-5
The Wolves fell behind 7-0 and were unable to get their offense on track until the fourth inning in a 9-5 home loss Friday to Sebeka.
WHA managed to get seven hits and six walks, with the defense committed four errors.
Naugle and Rice each had two hits, with Becker, Stewart and Nornberg each collecting one. Nornberg drove in two runs, and Becker and Rice one each.
Raddatz only gave up seven hits and fanned 10, but the 12 walked batters hurt the worst.
Sebeka scored once in the first, three runs in the second and three more in the fourth. WHA’s first runs came in the bottom of fourth as they cut the lead to 7-3. Sebeka answered with runs in the fifth and sixth.
WHA scored a run in the seventh and one in the seventh. They stranded four runners in scoring position.
Wolves win at Bagley
WHA used nine hits and 13 walks to win their third straight, bombing Bagley 16-2 in five innings May 11.
Raddatz pitched another gem, allowing only a lead-off single and one walk, while the defense only committed one error. Raddatz also struck out five.
Rice, Johannsen and Raddatz each had two hits to lead the team, while Naugle, Stewart and Nornberg all had one. Raddatz and Stewart both drove in three runs, Naugle had two RBIs, and Rice and Nornberg each drove in a run.
The Wolves scored all the runs they would need in the top of the first, jumping out to a 7-0 lead.
Naugle led off with a walk and stole second, one of four stolen bases she would have. Rice followed with an RBI double, with both Deegan and Becker walking to load the bases. Raddatz’s followed with two-run single with Becker scoring on a passed ball.
After Stewart walked and Nornberg reached on an error that scored Raddatz, Naugle poked a two-run double.
Bagley scored their only runs in the bottom of the first on a single, an error, two stolen bases and a wild pitch. They would not have another base runner until a one-out walk in the fifth.
WHA scored four more runs in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth.
Rice and Becker each scored three runs, while Naugle, Deegan, Johannsen and Raddatz scored two each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.