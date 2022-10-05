The Lady Wolves improved their season record to 12-2 by winning in three sets Monday over visiting Laporte.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley recorded nine ace serves in the first set alone to win 25-10. They followed that with another six ace serves and a 25-8 win in the second, and then held on to take the third 25-21.
Laporte, which only recorded three aces and five kills, fell to 8-8 on the season. No other stats were available by press time.
This week the Wolves face off against conference foes Pine River-Backus and Nevis, two of the top area teams.
WHA sweeps Mustangs
WHA grabbed the momentum early by taking the first set 25-21 at Northome-Kelliher last Thursday, and then carried that over to take the next two 25-13 and 27-25.
WHA served at 93 percent with 11 aces, and had a 1.90 serve-receive ratio with only three errors.
Perfect on serve were Aubrey Morrison 18-18, Johannsen 10-10, Oberfell 9-9, while Avery Morrison at 15-16 and Devries 13-14 only had one error each. Devries and Naas led with three aces, with Oberfell and Aubrey Morrison both having two.
Leading the way in attacks was Naas with nine kills. Avery Morrison had seven, both Johannsen and Welk finished with five, with Devries and Raddatz both having two. Oberfell finished with 26 assists.
On defense, Aubrey Morrison had 17 digs, and both Devries and Raddatz had nine.
Wolves win in 5
The Wolves got off to a great start in their match at Verndale Sept. 27, winning the first two sets 25-22 and 25-18.
Any momentum WHA had was quickly lost as they fell 25-16 and 25-23 in the next two.
That set up a final set to determine the winner, and the Wolves were able to rally for a 15-12 win.
WHA finished with 43 kills and served at 93 percent with 15 aces.
Devries was 17-17 serving with three aces, Avery Morrison 8-9 with one ace, and Oberfell 24-26 with three aces. Alexa Johannsen and Aubrey Morrison led with four aces.
Johannsen also led with 13 kills, Welk had 10, Avery Morrison seven, Raddatz seven kills, Devries four and Aubrey Morrison two. Oberfell set up most of the attacks and finished with 33 assists.
On the defensive side, Welk had one solo block and assisted on two others, and Johannsen assisted on three blocks.
Aubrey Morrison led with 26 digs, Oberfell had 15, Raddatz 13, Johannsen 12 and Devries 11.
