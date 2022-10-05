The Lady Wolves improved their season record to 12-2 by winning in three sets Monday over visiting Laporte.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley recorded nine ace serves in the first set alone to win 25-10. They followed that with another six ace serves and a 25-8 win in the second, and then held on to take the third 25-21.

