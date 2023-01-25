It took two overtimes, but the Lady Wolves were able to pull off a 53-50 win at rival Nevis Monday night, overcoming an eight-point deficit in the second half along the way.
“The Magnificent Seven,” as Coach Jim Lien calls the seven players who suit up on varsity, all played a huge part in pulling off a great road win.
Sophomore Adyson Kurtz came off the bench to lead all scoring with 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
Aubrey Morrison finished with 16 points and had six steals, most of which came in clutch time to secure the win.
Britta Rand had seven points, including a big three-pointer in the second half.
Ava Welk scored five points and pulled down 17 rebounds and blocked two shots.
Makenna Oelschlager made two baskets in the first half to finish with four points and also had five rebounds.
Avery Morrison, who sat a large portion of the second half with an ankle injury, along with Alexa Johannsen both scored two points and, with the other five, played good defense against a team that averages nearly 60 points per game.
The Wolves’ only lead of the first half came on Rand’s basket for a 5-2 lead. Kayli Bessler and Addison Lindow would sink a pair of three-pointers as Nevis led by seven points.
The Tigers would make four of their eight three-pointers to grab a 24-21 halftime lead. WHA had only one three in the first half and three total. The Wolves also missed four foul shots in the opening half.
Nevis’ largest lead in the second half was 36-28, but a three-pointer by Kurtz changed the momentum. A few minutes later WHA would have a 45-43 lead as Rand made a lay up off her steal and a three-pointer, followed by Kurtz’s two foul shots.
The Tigers would score the next four points including a three-point play for a 47-45 lead. With under 14 seconds to play and following a WHA time out, Kurtz grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled. She sank both free throws to send the game into overtime.
Both teams missed several shots in the four-minute extra session. WHA’s only basket came when Aubrey Morrison stole the ball and put up a show. Welk grabbed the rebound and scored for a 49-47 lead. The Tigers forced a second overtime when Mya Stacey sank two free throws with 28 seconds left.
In the second overtime, Nevis scored first on a free throw, but Aubrey Morrison answered with a floater. Morrison made a second basket for a 53-50 lead with under two minutes to play.
Another steal by Morrison with under a minute to play preserved the lead, but it should have been more. Over the next 40 seconds, while Nevis continued to miss shots, WHA went 0-3 from the foul line, including missing the front end of a oneand-one.
The loss was just the second for the Tigers as WHA snapped their 10-game winning streak and dropped them to 11-2 overall.
Stacey led the way with 15 points, Bessler scored 13 and Lindow finished with 11.
The Wolves’ victory moves them to 12-5 and 7-1 in the Northwoods Conference South, just ahead of 6-1 Nevis.
