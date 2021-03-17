The Lady Wolves trailed visiting Pequot Lakes by 13 points in the first half and 17 points in the second half, but each time they made a run cutting the lead to only a couple of points.
In the second half alone, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley had two rallies. The first cut the Patriots’ largest lead to four points early in the half, and the second run came in the final minutes as WHA went on a 16-2 run to cut the lead to six points.
The Wolves only trailed 57-52 with 39 seconds to go, but the Patriots made a couple of foul shots and two baskets for a 63-54 win.
Both teams turned over the ball 20-plus times, but the difference was the Patriots’ ability to turn WHA’s bad passes into lay ups, while the Wolves were unable to do the same. In the first half alone WHA had nine steals but only a couple of points to show for them. They also had offensive rebounds but only two second-chance points.
Emma Deegan, who was honored prior to the game as WHA’s lone senior, scored all 17 of her points in the second half to lead the rally. She sank a trio of three-pointers, made a lay up and cleaned up the glass twice. Deegan also had nine rebounds and three steals.
Aubrey Morrison led WHA with 20 points and also had three steals, while Kali Oelschlager scored nine points and had seven boards.
Ally Sea finished with six points, four assists and three steals.
WHA scored the first basket of the game, but the Patriots would not give up another basket for several minutes as they took a 15-2 lead. Behind Morrison’s two threes and one by Sea, the Wolves cut the lead to 21-17. The Patriots closed the half on an 8-2 run to grab a double-digit lead once again.
Pequot Lakes started the second half on a 9-2 run, but then WHA scored the next 10 points. Oelschlager and Sea each had a three, and Deegan two put backs and a three that cut the lead to 38-34 with under eight to play.
The Patriots countered with a 10-0 run before WHA answered with a run of their own that cut the lead to five.
Maci Martini led the 16-2 Patriots with 23 points, Isabel Larson scored 18 and Kelsi Martini added 11.
WHA received the No. 4 seed in the Section 5A West and will host Nevis Wednesday night. The winner will play Friday at the high seed.
Wolves fall at home
The Lady Wolves scored the first 12 points of the second half in Saturday afternoon’s home game with Wadena-Deer Creek, erasing a six-point halftime deficit.
The 34-28 lead quickly evaporated as the Wolverines answered with a 17-5 run behind a flurry of three-pointers to take a 45-39 lead on their way to a 58-48 win.
The Wolverines finished the game with nine three-pointers, five more than WHA, who also missed six foul shots.
Oelschlager led WHA with 20 points, including making all four threes, and had five rebounds. Morrison finished with 12 points and three assists.
Sea scored seven points and had five assists, and Deegan finished with six points, and three steals and three assists.
Oelschlager was WHA’s only player to show up on the offensive side through the first 12 minutes of the second half. She made three three-pointers, a basket inside and one foul shot, while the rest of the Wolves couldn’t get on track.
The defensive effort and strong rebounding WHA used to take the lead also abandoned them, as the Wolverines scored several baskets on offensive rebounds, and only turned the ball over a couple times over the final several minutes.
Montana Carsten made all 15 of her points from behind the arc, including a trio of threes, to lead the Wolverines. Lauryn Gravelle finished with 14 points, and both Addyson Gravelle and Madison Packer scored nine.
WHA wins at Laporte
The Lady Wolves’ defense did not allow a single point in the first half at Laporte Thursday night.
Jumping out to a 38-0 lead, WHA cruised to a 70-8 win over the Wildcats. The loss drops Laporte to 1-12 with one game remaining in the regular season.
All 10 WHA players scored, with Sea leading the way with 10 points and a season-high 11 steals.
Both Avery Morrison and Paige Nornberg scored nine points, Johannsen and Mackenzie Raddatz each had eight points, Oelschlager tossed in seven, and Oberfell scored six.
Deegan led with seven rebounds and added six steals, with Aubrey Morrison dishing out a team-high four assists.
WHA finished the game with 37 steals and shot 39 percent from the field.
Morgan McDougall led Laporte with six points and Anna Marie Jaspers had the team’s other two points.
Cass Lake-Bena hangs on
Both times WHA has played Cass Lake-Bena this season, they were in position to get the “W.”
The second time came March 8 as Cass Lake ended the game on a 6-2 run to eke out a 62-58 win.
Coach Lien said the Panthers are a good team, but lamented that this was a game WHA should have won. “The girls played really well, we just couldn’t finish.”
Foul shooting once again hindered WHA’s chances as they were only 10-18 at the charity stripe.
The game was tied at 56 apiece with 1:07 remaining when WHA was called for an offensive foul. The Panthers scored on their ensuing possession and on the next one. WHA answered, but Cass Lake sank two foul shots for the final margin.
Oelschlager led the Wolves with 22 points, with both Deegan and Johannsen scoring 12. Sea finished with nine points and, along with Deegan, led with seven rebounds.
Aubrey Morrison had seven assists and three steals, Sea six assists, and Deegan four steals and three assists.
The Panthers also had three players finish in double figures with Amira Laduke and Krisalyn Seeyle, who combined to score only seven points the first time the two teams met in Walker back in February, leading the way with 25 and 20 points respectively. Taryn Frazer finished with 12 points.
