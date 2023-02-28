The Lady Wolves closed out the regular season in convincing fashion, trouncing visiting Deer River 73-40 Feb. 21.
All eight players who saw action scored, with two starters finishing in double figures.
The win moves Walker-Hackensack-Akeley to 19-7 overall, and puts them as the No. 3 seed in the Section 5A West. The Wolves will open the playoffs with a home game Thursday against Verndale, with the winner moving on to the quarterfinals that will be held Saturday.
Aubrey Morrison had a game-high 22 points in WHA’s win, and also had four assists and three steals.
Twin Avery Morrison finished with 16 points and led with six assists.
Alexa Johannsen scored nine points and pulled down nine rebounds, and Makenna Oelschlager had seven points. Both Britta Rand and Adyson Kurtz scored six points, Daniela Valades tossed in five points, and Ava Welk led with 11 rebounds and two blocked shots. Rand also had five steals.
WHA jumped out to a 10-2 lead, but the Warriors fought back to cut the lead to 12-9. Aubrey Morrison’s first of two three-pointers in the half gave the Wolves a 15-9 lead, and it was never close after that.
Morrison added another three while her twin scored four baskets as WHA stretched the lead to 33-14 at the break.
The Wolves started the second half on a 16-5 run and led 30 points or more over the final 12 minutes.
Shauna Michaud led Deer River with 11 points, including making a trio of three-pointers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.