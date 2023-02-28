Alexa Johannsen, one of two seniors on the WHA team, drives to the basket in the first half of the Wolves' home game with Deer River.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The Lady Wolves closed out the regular season in convincing fashion, trouncing visiting Deer River 73-40 Feb. 21.

All eight players who saw action scored, with two starters finishing in double figures.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments